Left Menu

Maha: Photo exhibition on Partition inaugurated in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-08-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 18:16 IST
Maha: Photo exhibition on Partition inaugurated in Latur
  • Country:
  • India

The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday organised a three-day photo exhibition to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, an official said.

District collector Prithviraj B P inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of additional collector Arvind Lokhande, residential deputy collector Vijaykumar Dhage, deputy collectors Ganesh Mahadik and Jeevan Desai.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, “A number of people lost their lives and many endured hardships during the Partition in 1947. In order to keep their memory alive, the exhibition has been organised.” The exhibition showcases photographs of suffering and pain endured by millions during the Partition, which saw the largest displacement of human population in the last century.

India is commemorating August 14, as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022