Maha: Photo exhibition on Partition inaugurated in Latur

The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday organised a three-day photo exhibition to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, an official said.

District collector Prithviraj B P inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of additional collector Arvind Lokhande, residential deputy collector Vijaykumar Dhage, deputy collectors Ganesh Mahadik and Jeevan Desai.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, “A number of people lost their lives and many endured hardships during the Partition in 1947. In order to keep their memory alive, the exhibition has been organised.” The exhibition showcases photographs of suffering and pain endured by millions during the Partition, which saw the largest displacement of human population in the last century.

India is commemorating August 14, as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

