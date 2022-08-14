UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates exhibition on horrors of Partition
On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated an exhibition to pay tributes to all those who lost their lives during the Partition violence.
Pictures, texts and belongings of those who had to flee their homes during Partition were exhibited at the event organised in the Hazratganj area in Lucknow.
Adityanath was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Other ministers of the state cabinet along with senior officials were also present.
After inaugurating the gallery, Adityanath paid tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
