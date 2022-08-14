Two arrested for raping minor in UP

Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a minor in the Bisalpur area here, police said on Sunday.

The girl (17) was raped on Saturday by two men identified as Rohit and Abhinandan, while she was going for her coaching, Circle officer, Bisalpur, Prashant Kumar said.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the rape survivor's father under IPC section 376 (Rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and a detailed probe into the matter is on, police added.

