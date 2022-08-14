Left Menu

Security beefed up in Jammu ahead of I-Day

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Independence Day, security has been beefed up and frisking of vehicles has increased here to ensure an incident-free celebration, police said.

The Independence Day celebration will be held at M A Stadium here on Monday.

Police said in-charges of Border Police Posts are directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by anti-national elements in the past. Members of Village Defence Committees and defence personnel will coordinate with each other to ensure security, they added.

Amid heightened vigilance, Jammu witnessed scores of rallies by government and non-government organisations, including political parties, army, police and schools in the last two days, they said.

On Sunday, a walkathon was organised under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark the celebrations under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Sunday.

The walkathon started from Gulshan Ground Jammu and culminated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park via Jammu University.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh and president of Chamber of Commerce Arun Gupta participated in the walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhatnagar urged people to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

