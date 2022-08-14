Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Tricolour rallies held in several cities in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-08-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 20:33 IST
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Tricolour rallies held in several cities in MP
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

'Tiranga' rallies were held in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday on the eve of Independence Day.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra flagged off a rally of police personnel, including women, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang held a rally in Bhopal's Upper Lake with 75 boats adorned with the Tricolour.

Chouhan told the participants that the 'Har Ghar Titanga' campaign being held as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence was inspiring everyone to work for the nation.

The rally, which moved through several areas in the state capital, saw the participation of 300 police personnel on motorcycles, while several hundred people also took part.

Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma took out a 25-kilometre rally in Kolar in his constituency, which saw the participation of nearly 10,000 vehicles, while state BJP chief VD Sharma led a rally in Panna, part of his Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat.

The boat rally in Upper Lake was witnessed by thousands of people who lined up along the water body, and drones attached with the national flag were also flown.

Such rallies were organised in different cities across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022