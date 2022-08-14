J-K: Cop injured in encounter between militants, security forces in Srinagar's Nowhatta

A cop was injured during an encounter between militants and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the eve of the Independence Day, police said.

“Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.

A police official said bike-borne militants fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta, which was retaliated. During encounter, one policeman sustained injuries, the official said.

Police recovered a motorcycle and an AK rifle from the spot, he said.

