J&K LG greets people on I-Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on the eve of Independence Day. In a message, Sinha said the country is scripting an illustrious chapter in this 'Amrit Kaal Khand'.

''I pay my respectful homage to all the great men and women of our freedom movement. I salute the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, soldiers, jawans of Indian Army, paramilitary forces, who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation. ''All of us must strive for the realization of the dream of making a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu Kashmir,'' he said. In this 'Amrit Kaal Khand', let us all strengthen our resolve to build a Jammu and Kashmir free of fear, corruption and terrorism – one which our forefathers had dreamt of, where violence has no place, where social and religious harmony form the very core of the society, where women, children, youth, aged, poor and underprivileged have equal rights, and are equal partners in India's developmental journey, Sinha said.

