Left Menu

J&K LG greets people on I-Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on the eve of Independence Day. In a message, Sinha said the country is scripting an illustrious chapter in this Amrit Kaal Khand.I pay my respectful homage to all the great men and women of our freedom movement. All of us must strive for the realization of the dream of making a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu Kashmir, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 23:53 IST
J&K LG greets people on I-Day
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday extended his greetings and best wishes to the people on the eve of Independence Day. In a message, Sinha said the country is scripting an illustrious chapter in this 'Amrit Kaal Khand'.

''I pay my respectful homage to all the great men and women of our freedom movement. I salute the Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, soldiers, jawans of Indian Army, paramilitary forces, who laid down their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation. ''All of us must strive for the realization of the dream of making a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu Kashmir,'' he said. In this 'Amrit Kaal Khand', let us all strengthen our resolve to build a Jammu and Kashmir free of fear, corruption and terrorism – one which our forefathers had dreamt of, where violence has no place, where social and religious harmony form the very core of the society, where women, children, youth, aged, poor and underprivileged have equal rights, and are equal partners in India's developmental journey, Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final;...

 Global
4
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022