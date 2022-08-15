Service of Army dog 'Axel', who helped kill terrorist, recognised

Indian Army's canine soldier 'Axel' who was shot dead by a terrorist in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district last month has been recognised by the government for his service. Two-year-old Axel's name figured in the list of the 'Mention-in-Despatches' as the government came out with the gallantry awards ahead of Independence Day on Monday. The dog made the supreme sacrifice on July 30 during the anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist was later killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla. The Army had paid rich tributes to 'Axel', a Belgian Malinois. 'Axel' is among the list of 42 'Mention-in-Despatches' that recognise distinguished and meritorious service. resident Droupadi Murmu has approved 107 gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day.

