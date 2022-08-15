RSS chief Bhagwat unfurls tricolour at Sangh headquarters in Maha on Independence Day

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were present during the event which was held amid tight security.

The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest.

The swayamsevaks will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city at 5 pm.

