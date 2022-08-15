Left Menu

Public response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign indicates revival of collective conscience: PM Modi

More than 20 crore national flags were made available to people till Friday last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 12:38 IST
Public response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign indicates revival of collective conscience: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said public response to his government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an indication of the revival of the country's collective conscience and its strength, which even ''big socialists and experts of social science'' cannot imagine.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said the revival of this collective conscience has given "a new strength" to the country.

''In the last few days, we saw and experienced a new force that was the renaissance of collective conscience. Till August 10, people perhaps would not even be knowing that such kind of strength exists in the country,'' the prime minister said.

''The way the country has been on a tiranga yatra with tricolour in hands for the last three days, even big socialists and experts of social science perhaps can not imagine the kind of strength that my country has. But the tricolour flag showed it, he said.

People could not understand that this is ''a moment of revival", he added.

The prime minister said the revival of this collective conscience is "the biggest treasure" of the country and is like "nectar" that emerged through the years of the struggle for freedom.

The prime minister had given a call on July 22 to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

According to the government officials, the Centre's campaign has drawn a massive response from the people since it was rolled out. More than 20 crore national flags were made available to people till Friday last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022