Public response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign indicates revival of collective conscience: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said public response to his government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an indication of the revival of the country's collective conscience and its strength, which even ''big socialists and experts of social science'' cannot imagine.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said the revival of this collective conscience has given "a new strength" to the country.

''In the last few days, we saw and experienced a new force that was the renaissance of collective conscience. Till August 10, people perhaps would not even be knowing that such kind of strength exists in the country,'' the prime minister said.

''The way the country has been on a tiranga yatra with tricolour in hands for the last three days, even big socialists and experts of social science perhaps can not imagine the kind of strength that my country has. But the tricolour flag showed it, he said.

People could not understand that this is ''a moment of revival", he added.

The prime minister said the revival of this collective conscience is "the biggest treasure" of the country and is like "nectar" that emerged through the years of the struggle for freedom.

The prime minister had given a call on July 22 to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

According to the government officials, the Centre's campaign has drawn a massive response from the people since it was rolled out. More than 20 crore national flags were made available to people till Friday last week.

