Man kills father, 2 sisters over property dispute in UP

A man in his 20s killed his father and two sisters over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Amar alias Lakshay, they said.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said a few days ago Amar's father Brijpal (60), a resident of Chaudharan Patti in the Baraut police station area, dispossessed his son from his property owing to his wrong activities.

Angry over this, Amar killed his father and sisters Anuradha (17) and Jyoti (24) using a sharp-edged weapon on Sunday night, he said.

Amar's mother informed police about the incident on Monday morning, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, the SP said, adding efforts are on to nab him.

