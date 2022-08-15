I-Day 2022: Yogi Adityanath hoists tricolour in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day in Lucknow. Addressing on the occasion, Yogi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme has given the opportunity to the people to be associated with this national day.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the Amrit Mahotsav program of independence a national festival by connecting it with the common man. In the last five days, we all have got the opportunity to be associated with this National Day," the Chief Minister said. "Today's occasion is extremely important for all of us. The whole country is witnessing the journey of 75 years of independence. We all are getting the privilege of introspecting these 75 years of independence. This country has come a long way in these 75 years," he added.

Recalling the model in the management of COVID in the state, Yogi said that it is a strong proof of a collective team spirit. "When we work collectively with a team spirit, better results are also seen. Uttar Pradesh's model in corona management is a strong proof of this," he said.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Prime Minister's slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and said that the results have come following the action plan. "The Prime Minister gave the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and everyone's effort. Accepting this, the action plan which we have vigorously pursued for all-inclusive, all-touching and holistic development in the state, the results are also in front of us today," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort on the occasion and addressed the nation. On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour. Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)