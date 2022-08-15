Patriotic fervour pervades I-Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

Euphoria filled the festivities as people of Andhra Pradesh celebrated the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence on Monday.

The traditional flag hoisting ceremonies were led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the state function in Vijayawada.

Citizens celebrated the occasion in every part of AP with patriotic fervour and joy.

The spirit kindled by the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, was on display as citizens unfurled the national flag on their homes and vehicles.

After hoisting the tricolour, the Chief Minister reviewed the ceremonial guard of honour, followed by a parade, at the government function in Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.

''India has achieved many victories and progressed well ahead in many spheres in the last 75 years, surmounting the challenges it faced upon securing Independence. From a stage where it could not adequately feed 35 crore population in 1947, India has now risen to a position where it is exporting food grains to 150 countries across the world. We have to salute the farmers of our country for this,'' the Chief Minister observed.

The rapid strides made by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the field of space and the strong defence established by our scientists with the production of powerful missiles and nuclear weapons were a matter of pride for every Indian, he said.

Reddy, however, lamented that despite all the achievements, there were several sections of the society that still felt deprived even 75 years after Independence.

''The fight for social justice, right to education, equal rights for women...these struggles have a history of hundreds and thousands of years on our land. We have to wholeheartedly correct these wrongs,'' the Chief Minister remarked.

''The ambition of the greatest man of our generation has been to wipe every tear from every eye. That may be beyond us, but so long as there are tears and suffering, so long our work will not be over,'' Reddy recalled the nation's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru quoting Mahatma Gandhi in his first Independence Day address.

''My government is implementing this in true spirit,'' Reddy said.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan hoisted the tricolour in Guntur and Mangalagiri respectively.

In the AP High Court, Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra hoisted the national flag and took salute. He was presented a police guard of honour.

South Central Railway Vijayawada division manager Shivendra Mohan did the honours at a function in the Railway Mini Stadium.

Legislative Council Chairman K Moshen Raju and Assembly Speaker T Sitaram hoisted the national flag on either side of the Legislature building.

