Left Menu

I-Day celebrations would've been better if people could tide over inflation, poverty: Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:47 IST
I-Day celebrations would've been better if people could tide over inflation, poverty: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Monday said Independence Day is a matter of immense happiness, but the celebrations would have been brighter had the citizens not been bogged by inflation and ''fatal'' poverty.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said occasions such as Independence Day are times to take a pledge to wash away the ills of casteism, communalism, hateful politics, and corruption, and also to refrain from indulging in expensive publicity.

In a statement, Mayawati said, ''The Independence Day is an occasion of immense happiness, but the celebration would have been much better if the country's 125 crore people were free from the burden of inflation, fatal poverty, unemployment, illiteracy and health problems.'' Quoting B R Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, Mayawati called upon the people to be ''an Indian first and an Indian last''.

She said as the world's largest democracy, India has a huge constitutional responsibility toward the welfare of its people and the maintenance of peace and prosperity.

''It is the duty of the government to come true on these aspects,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022