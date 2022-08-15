Taliban rejected national and global appeals to create inclusive govt: Afghan diplomatic missions

The Taliban have not only failed to deliver on their commitments but also ''re-enacted draconian policies'', including systematically erasing women from public life, Afghan diplomatic missions across the world said on Monday on the first anniversary of fall of the democratically-elected government in Kabul.

The Taliban seized power in Kabul on August 15 last year following withdrawal of American troops and collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government.

''Afghan citizens are deprived of basic services and face grave human rights abuses and violations, poverty, repression, and fear,'' the missions said in a statement. ''Almost overnight, the Taliban militant group rolled back hard-won gains achieved through the joint effort and sacrifice of the people of Afghanistan and the international community since 2001,'' they said.

Most of the diplomatic missions of Afghanistan, including in India, are still functioning independent of the Taliban dispensation.

They said the Taliban have rejected consistent national and international appeals for the creation of an inclusive and representative government, which is critical for political stability.

The statement was released to the media by an official of the Afghan embassy in Delhi. The missions said despite the ''violent and illegitimate'' nature of the Taliban takeover, they were offered the opportunity to deliver on commitments, including ensuring the fundamental rights of citizens and not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven for international terrorism. The statement said many countries and international organisations adopted a policy of dialogue and engagement with the group in the hope that such interaction would positively influence the Taliban's approach and actions toward the people's expectations.

''One year on, the Taliban have not only totally failed to deliver on all their commitments but re-enacted draconian policies and directives,'' the missions said. ''Among others, the group has banned girls from attending secondary education and systematically erased women and girls from public life by restricting their fundamental rights to work and play an active role in society,'' the statement said. The missions said preventing girls from education not only constitutes a ''grave human rights violation'' but also jeopardises the country's progress and future.

They alleged that ''arbitrary detentions'' including of women activists, forced disappearances and forced displacements, collective punishment, crackdown on media and extra judicial killings became normal practice under Taliban rule. ''These and other measures have perpetuated a climate of absolute fear and physical and psychological insecurity, forcing hundreds of thousands of Afghans to leave the country,'' the missions said.

