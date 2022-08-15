Left Menu

Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt

A third victim had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.In a statement, Six Flags Great America said park security responded immediately along with Gurnee officers.WGN News in Chicago spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred.Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction around 7.50 pm when she noticed people running.There is an active shooter, get down, get down, Walker said she heard someone shouting.

PTI | Gurnee | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 18:05 IST
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said.

Officers responded about 7.50 pm on Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags Great America, about 72 kilometres north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.

"The shooting ... was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park," police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to an initial investigation, police said a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the park's front entrance.

People got out of the car and shot at another person in the parking lot before driving away, police said.

Additional detail about the suspects, including the number of people who fired shots, wasn't immediately released. Police were investigating.

A 17-year-old boy from Aurora, Illinois, had a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin, had a leg wound, police said.

They were taken to a hospital and their wounds were described as non-life-threatening. A third victim had a shoulder injury and declined to be taken to a hospital.

In a statement, Six Flags Great America said park security responded immediately along with Gurnee officers.

WGN News in Chicago spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for an attraction around 7.50 pm when she noticed people running.

"There is an active shooter, get down, get down," Walker said she heard someone shouting. "We didn't know what was going on, so we get down." Walker and her daughter climbed two fences to get where she could call her husband. Walker told WGN she was able to leave the park a short while later.

Gurnee is in Lake County, about 5 miles south of the Wisconsin border. It's about 20 miles north of Highland Park, where seven people died in a mass shooting during a July Fourth parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022