UP: Youth beaten to death over enmity

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 15-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old youth was beaten to death in Madhavganj under Shikohabad police station here over some old enmity, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said Vikas (25), a resident of Chhattanpur under the Nasirpur police station area, had enmity with some people of Shikohabad. On Sunday night, when Vikas was returning from Shikohabad, the other party, who had come to know of his presence, stopped him near Madhavganj.

They then beat him up using sticks. Vikas died after being struck on the head. The SP said following complaints made by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered, and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

