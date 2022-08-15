Manipur to set up more police outposts along border areas to check infiltration from Myanmar: CM

The Manipur government will set up more police outposts in areas along the international border to check illegal immigration from Myanmar, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a function at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground here on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, which was celebrated in the state amid tight security, he said a proposal to set up 34 new police outposts between Jesami and Behiang along the India-Myanmar border has been approved.

Singh said his government is laying more emphasis on entrepreneurship and budget allocation for it has been increased to Rs 100 crore in this financial year's budget, up from Rs 30 crore in the previous fiscal.

He said over 539 acres of poppy plantation has been destroyed, 432 people arrested and drugs worth Rs 818 crore seized in the last few months after the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term this year. ''The state government believes in rooting out corruption. To root out graft in appointment and selection in government services, the Manipur State Staff Selection Commission Bill, 2022 was passed in the assembly,'' Singh said.

He said after receiving complaints over accommodation facility at Rangapahar Cantonment in Dimapur, the Defence Ministry has agreed to conduct Agniveer recruitment at Leimakhong army camp in Manipur in November this year. The chief minister thanked the people for making 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign successful and urged people to honour the national flag and not leave any flag behind at the venue after the celebrations.

He also handed over prizes to government officials and police personnel on the occasion.

At Hapta Kangjeibung Ground, where cultural events were performed, the chief minister said, ''Manipur is made up of various ethnic groups. We pledge to work for a united Manipur and India by driving away the idea of separatism and division.'' The day was also celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Secretariat and other government offices with unfurling of the tricolour and playing of the national anthem.

Governor La Ganesan, in a message, said, ''We must strive tirelessly so that the hard-earned independence continues to ensure greater well-being of all citizens of the country.'' Coordination Committee (Corcom), an umbrella group of various militant outfits, had boycotted the Independence Day celebrations and called for a total shutdown on the occasion, prompting heavy deployment of security forces.

