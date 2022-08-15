France says all its troops battling Islamists in Mali have now left
this redeployment has been effective with the departure from Mali of the last French soldier of Operation Barkhane," the Elysee said in a statement. "France remains engaged in Sahel, in the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad region with all partners committed to stability and to the fight against terrorism," it said.
France said on Monday that all of its troops battling Islamist militants in Mali since 2013 have now left the country, following a decision in February to withdraw over the deterioration of relations between Paris and Bamako.
France and military allies said at the time that after almost a decade based in Mali fighting Islamist insurgents around West Africa, they would move to Niger instead. "Since this morning ... this redeployment has been effective with the departure from Mali of the last French soldier of Operation Barkhane," the Elysee said in a statement.
"France remains engaged in Sahel, in the Gulf of Guinea and the Lake Chad region with all partners committed to stability and to the fight against terrorism," it said. Coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso have weakened France's alliances in its former colonies, emboldened jihadists who control large swathes of desert and scrubland, and opened the door to greater Russian influence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamist
- French
- Chad
- France
- Sahel
- Lake Chad
- West Africa
- Bamako
- Burkina Faso
- Russian
- Paris
- Elysee
- Gulf of Guinea
- Mali
ALSO READ
Russian official says Ukraine carried out drone attack on Black Sea fleet HQ
Owner of top Ukraine agriculture firm Nibulon killed in Russian strike -local governor
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol governor says
Putin says Russian navy to get new hypersonic missiles soon
Drone strike at Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters injures five