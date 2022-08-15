76th I-Day: People gather at over 100 crossroads in Lucknow to render national anthem

Marking the 76th Independence Day celebrations, people at more than 100 crossroads in Lucknow stood in rapt attention and rendered the national anthem, an official said. He said people from all walks of life gathered at Atal Chauraha (main crossing of Hazratganj) and sang 'Jana Gana Mana' for 52 seconds. District Magistrate of Lucknow, Surypal Gangwar told PTI that citizens sang the national anthem at 9 am at 20 crossroads, which are linked to the Intelligent Traffic Monitoring System (ITMS), and at 100 crossroads linked to police control room. Similarly, in Varanasi, people stood in attention mode as the national anthem was played as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav'. ''People at prominent crossroads, schools, colleges, universities, government and semi-government offices and commercial establishments, hoisted the national flag and sang the national anthem on the occasion,'' Additional DCP Traffic, Varanasi, Dinesh Puri said. PTI NAV/CORR SRY

