NHRC launches human rights-themed photography competition

In line with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the National Human Rights Commission launched a month-long online photography competition on Monday themed on human rights, officials said.

Indian citizens aged 14 years and above can participate in it without any entry fee, they said. Mounted by the media and communication wing of the Commission, the competition aims at spreading awareness about various aspects of human rights and values as well as the need to protect them, the NHRC said in a statement.

Three cash awards of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 along with certificates will be given for the first, second and the third spot winners besides seven consolation cash prizes of Rs 2,000 each or as may be decided by the Commission, it said. The selected photographs will be used by the Commission for awareness purposes, it added.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a government's initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

NHRC chairperson justice, (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra has said the 76th Independence Day marks ''yet another milestone in the journey of our sovereign nation as the largest and successful democracy in the world''.

''As we commemorate the country's Independence Day holding the tricolour high, let's take a pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of the country with peace and harmony in honour of all our great men and women, who fought for the freedom of the country from the British rule, and made supreme sacrifices to make a just, equitable and progressive society,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement.

