U.S., South Korea and Japan hold missile defense exercise, Pentagon says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 04:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States, South Korea and Japan participated in a missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercise off Hawaii's coast last week, the Pentagon said on Monday.
The exercise took place Aug. 8-14, and demonstrated the three countries' commitment to respond to challenges posed by North Korea, protect shared security and bolster the rules-based international order, the Pentagon said in a statement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hawaii
- North Korea
- Japan
- Pentagon
- The United States
- South Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hot dogs - and cats - get wearable fans to beat Japan's scorching summer
Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march
Japan govt spokesman confirms Japanese man detained in Myanmar
Japanese video journalist detained at Myanmar protest march
U.S. and Japan pursue commercial diplomacy to counter China, envoy to Tokyo says