Armenian fireworks warehouse blast death toll rises to 15 - TASS

Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, raising the death toll from Sunday's accident to 15, the TASS news agency cited Armenia's emergencies ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Eighteen people remained missing, it said, since blasts ripped through the warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, causing parts of the building to collapse and injuring at least 62 people.

