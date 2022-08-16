Left Menu

Turkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Updated: 16-08-2022 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Turkey

Five more ships have left Ukrainian ports carrying corn and wheat, three from Chornomorsk and two from Pivdennyi, under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Turkey's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

It added that four more ships bound for Ukraine were to be inspected on Tuesday by the joint coordination center, set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations in Istanbul.

One of the ships leaving on Tuesday was the Brave Commander, carrying the first cargo of humanitarian food aid bound for Africa from Ukraine since Russia's invasion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

