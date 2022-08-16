India sees decline in Covid cases; 8,813 new infections in last 24 hours

India reported a decline in Coronavirus cases with 8,813 fresh Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours as compared to 14,917 cases a day before, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday. The country recorded 15,040 recoveries in the last 24 hours which takes the total recoveries from the infection to 4,36,38,844. The current recovery rate is 98.56 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.15 per cent, while its weekly positivity rate is 4.79 per cent. The Ministry further informed that the country's active caseload stands at 1,11,252 with the active cases at 0.25 per cent.

The Health Ministry also said that 88.06 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 2,12,129 were conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Centre has administered 208.31 crore total vaccine doses which included 93.80 crore Second Dose and 12.36 crore Precaution Dose for Coronavirus infection.

In the last 24 hours, 6,10,863 doses have been administered. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

