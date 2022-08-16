Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:01 IST
Tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in JK fills me with sadness: Prez Murmu
President Of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in an unfortunate accident in Jammu and Kashmir fills me with sadness, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Six personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and a policeman died while 32 others -- who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty -- sustained injuries on Tuesday when a bus they were travelling in fell in a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

''The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,'' Murmu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

