PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:37 IST
UP: Fake spice factory busted, 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A factory manufacturing fake black pepper was busted and four people were arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said eight quintals of fake black pepper and 25 quintals of ingredients including green peas and chemicals were found in the factory in Baruwa Patti village.

Anand Gupta, the owner of the factory, disclosed that he used to work in a similar factory in Bengaluru and later came here to set up his own manufacturing unit, police said.

Gupta also told police that he used to sell the adulterated black pepper to wholesalers at the rate of Rs 250 per kg, the SP said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, Kumar added.

