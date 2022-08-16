Tension in Shivamogga: Security beefed up in Udupi
Security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India PFI against portraits of Veer Savarkar put up in that city.The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.
- Country:
- India
Security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India (PFI) against portraits of Veer Savarkar put up in that city.
The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence. The banner depicted ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.
PFI had given a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle. Udupi city municipal council had given permission to display the banner for three days as part of the independence day celebrations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi remembers Nehru, Savarkar, Lohia in his Independence Day speech
Savarkar's role in freedom struggle cannot be ignored, says Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex row
Modi recalls contributions of Nehru, Savarkar, Lohia and Ashfaqulla Khan in his I-Day speech
Prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan flex row