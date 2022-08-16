Left Menu

Tension in Shivamogga: Security beefed up in Udupi

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 15:54 IST
Security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India (PFI) against portraits of Veer Savarkar put up in that city.

The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence. The banner depicted ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.

PFI had given a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle. Udupi city municipal council had given permission to display the banner for three days as part of the independence day celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

