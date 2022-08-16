Left Menu

2 killed as truck hits bike in UP

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:33 IST
Two people died when their motorcycle was hit by a light-duty truck, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident took place late Monday night near Lahra village under Mujria Police Station.

Station House Officer (Mujria) Ram Avtar Singh said the deceased were identified as Chandrapal Shakya (50) and Avnish Yadav (30), both residents of Dhakpura village under Bilsi police station.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, he said.

