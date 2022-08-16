Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot at

A man suspected to be involved in the stabbing of a garment shop employee here suffered injuries on Tuesday when police opened fire on him after he allegedly attacked them, while a right wing activist was assaulted in the city, a day after a two groups had a face-off over installing pictures of VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan.

Mohammed Zabiullah alias Charbi (aged 30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town allegedly tried to attack a police team that went to pick him up in connection with the attack on Prem Singh, who was stabbed on Monday, police said.

Monday's skirmish between the two groups saw the ruling BJP and the Congress spar over the matter, even as the local MLA from the saffron party issued a warning against ''Muslim Goondas''.

The injured person is recovering in a hospital after the incident.

According to police, Singh (20) was stabbed after two groups clashed over putting up banners of Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Nadeem, Tanveer, Zabiullah and Abdul Rehman in connection with the attack on Singh and they were arrested.

The district administration also declared holiday to schools and colleges in Bhadravati and Shivamogga towns today.

On Tuesday morning, when a police team went to detain Zabiullah, he allegedly tried to attack them.

In self-defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuri of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said, adding, Zabiullah was rushed to a government hospital, where he is recovering.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters the stab victim hails from Rajasthan and was an employee of a garment shop where the two groups clashed over putting up the pictures of Savarkar and Tipu Sultan.

Singh was not involved in the clashes.

''We have arrested four people. We will interrogate them to find out any background and ideological support to them, or their ideological leanings,'' the ADGP said.

He also said the 'sector-wise bandobast' and patrolling will continue for the next three days. After reviewing the situation, police will decide the next course of action.

Meanwhile, a Bajrang Dal activist Sunil sustained grievous injuries when a man, identified as Mubarak hacked him at Bhadravati, where prohibitory orders are in place.

According to police sources, Mubarak is a habitual offender and was on bail. He was arrested.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has given direction to initiate action as per law against those who disturbed peace in the city.

Shivamogga MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa blamed the Congress for the clashes in the town.

In a statement, he said, ''I want to say about Muslim Goondas. The Muslim leaders should give them proper teaching or else the government will take care of them. This incident was a handiwork of a SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) worker. His wife is a Congress councillor.'' Eshwarappa said he would discuss with the chief minister regarding banning SDPI, and expressed hope it would be outlawed soon.

Responding, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP suffers from ''jaundice'' as it sees only the opposition party behind every incident.

''Telling and spreading lies is the inherent character of the BJP,'' Siddaramaiah alleged.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of tension in Shivamogga.

The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.

