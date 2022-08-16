Left Menu

UP court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case

The court has granted bail to Nakul Tyagi and Sanjay, Yadav told PTI. Nakul and Sanjay along with their associate Rahul were arrested with Tyagi on August 9 from Meerut and were booked under IPC Section 216 harbouring an offender. Earlier on August 10, the local court had rejected Tyagis bail plea in the assault case.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:57 IST
UP court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in cheating case
  • Country:
  • India

Politician Shrikant Tyagi's bail application in a cheating case was on Tuesday rejected by a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. However, the district court has granted bail to two of Tyagi's aides who were accused of harbouring him during the period he went absconding from Noida, a lawyer said. Tyagi is currently in jail for assaulting and abusing a woman resident of his society in Noida on August 5. He was arrested from Meerut on August 9 after being at large for four days since the incident. While Tyagi claimed to be a BJP functionary, the party has denied any links with him. His bail plea was heard in the court of Additional Civil Judge Noopur Srivastava, Assistant Prosecution Officer Premlata Yadav said.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 482 (using false property mark) after he was found illegally using cars that had UP MLA's sticker and government symbol on them. ''The court has denied Shrikant Tyagi's bail application over IPC 419, 420 and 482 charges. The court has granted bail to Nakul Tyagi and Sanjay,'' Yadav told PTI. Nakul and Sanjay along with their associate Rahul were arrested with Tyagi on August 9 from Meerut and were booked under IPC Section 216 (harbouring an offender). Earlier on August 10, the local court had rejected Tyagi's bail plea in the assault case. He was booked under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 447 (criminal trespass), according to police. PTI KIS RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022