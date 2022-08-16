Left Menu

Maha: Incessant rains lash Nashik district, water levels increase in dams

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:07 IST
Maha: Incessant rains lash Nashik district, water levels increase in dams
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains lashed Nashik city and parts of the district in Maharashtra, raising the water levels in dams and reservoirs in the region on Tuesday, an official said.

Several areas of Nashik city such as Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati, Satpur, Cidco, Ambad, Nashik Road, Deolali Camp, Bhagur received showers throughout the day.

Rains also lashed Trimbakeshwar, Niphad, Chandwad, Sinnar, Malegaon, Pimpalgaon and Dindori in the district, he said.

According to the irrigation department, the water levels in dams in the district have increased and the authorities have started discharging water from various reservoirs.

Till 6 pm, 10,202 cusecs of water was discharged from Darna dam, 1,520 cusecs from Mukne, 2,250 from Kadwa, 17,366 from Palkhed and 31,849 from Nandur-Madhyameshwar, it was stated.

The water level in Godavari river has increased due to the discharge of water from Gangapur dam, which supplies water to the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022