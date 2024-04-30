Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Nashik Kills Four, Injures Nine

Tragic bus crash in Nashik, Maharashtra leaves four dead and nine injured. A state-run bus collided with a truck, killing two passengers instantly and two more in the hospital. Of the 45 passengers aboard, nine are critically injured. The accident occurred due to the bus driver attempting an overtake and losing control.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:30 IST
At least four passengers were killed and nine others injured after a state-run bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 9.30 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 45 passengers was going towards Nashik city from Chandwad town in the district, a police official said.

''The driver of the bus lost control while trying to overtake the truck and rammed into it from behind,'' he said.

At least two passengers of the bus died on the spot and as many others died during treatment at a hospital, where they were rushed to after the accident, the police official said.

''Nine other passengers are in a serious condition and undergoing treatment at state-run as well as private hospitals in Nashik,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

