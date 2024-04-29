Left Menu

Nashik, Dindori LS seats see two MVA candidates file nominations

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:50 IST
Two candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Monday filed their nomination for the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, which will go to polls in the fifth phase of the general elections on May 20.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Parag Rajabhau Vaje filed two nominations from the Nashik seat, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate Bhaskar Muralidhar Bhagre filed his candidature from the Dindori constituency.

Vaje took out a rally on his way to file the nomination papers, for which Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut were present.

Jayashree Mahendra Patil of the Sainik Samaj Party filed her nomination from the Nashik seat and Devidas Piraji Sarkate filed nomination papers as a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate and as an independent.

Spiritual leader Shantigiriji Maharaj filed his nomination as a Shiv Sena candidate from Nashik, although the party has not declared his candidature. On Friday, he had filed nomination papers as an independent.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, has not declared its candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Nomination forms for the two seats can be filed till May 3 and withdrawn till May 6. Voting will take place on May 20.

