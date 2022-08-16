Left Menu

Explosive material found hidden under policeman's SUV in Punjab; probe ordered

A CCTV footage shows that two motorcycle-borne unidentified people kept the explosive material under the SUV and then fled the spot.A heavy police force along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the explosive material. PTI JMS CHS VSD SRY

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:46 IST
Some explosive material was found hidden under the sports utility vehicle of a police official here, officials said on Tuesday.

A car cleaner noticed the object under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) of Sub Inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality, police said. A CCTV footage shows that two motorcycle-borne unidentified people kept the explosive material under the SUV and then fled the spot.

A heavy police force along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the explosive material. Police said investigation was underway to trace the men who planted the explosive material. PTI JMS CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

