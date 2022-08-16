Pandemic is far from over, says Delhi L-G over recent surge in COVID cases

Following the recent surge in COVID 19 cases in the national capital, Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Tuesday appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over". "We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," he said in a tweet.

According to health department data, Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 percent, along with eight fatalities. The surge in COVID-19 cases is being reported for the last ten days as the city administered more than 2,000 cases daily for ten consecutive days.

Delhi had reported 2,162 COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Sunday and 2,031 cases were reported on Saturday. The country recorded 15,040 recoveries in the last 24 hours which takes the total recoveries from the infection to 4,36,38,844. The current recovery rate is 98.56 percent.According to the Health Ministry, the country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.15 percent, while its weekly positivity rate is 4.79 percent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

