5 held for selling SIM cards on forged documents in J&K's Samba

The police have busted a gang and arrested five people involved in selling SIM cards on forged documents in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.

The action comes after a case was registered at Bari Brahmana police station following information that some people were selling SIM cards on fake documents with criminal intentions, a police spokesperson said.

Parveen Kumar, Parveez, Ravinder Singh, Ashker Ali and Sheetal Kumar were identified during investigation and subsequently arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for their involvement in issuing SIM cards by using forged documents and by way of impersonation for wrongful gains, the official said.

A driving licence, two election cards and one CPU, which were used for preparing false documents, were seized from the accused, the spokesperson said.

The role of some officials of service providers is also under scrutiny, he said.

