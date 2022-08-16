Left Menu

DCW asks Delhi police to file FIR after molestation video posted on Twitter

Today the lady and her family were contacted again but they refused to initiate a complaint or legal action and submitted the same in writing, the senior police officer said.In a statement, the DCW said its chief Swati Maliwal issued notice to the Delhi Police and directed it to file an FIR in the matter.The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a video clip posted on social media platform Twitter regarding molestation with girls in a PG in Karol Bagh area of Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 22:00 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to the city police after taking note of a video of a woman allegedly being molested that appeared on social media on Tuesday and asked it to file an action taken report by August 18, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the video posted on Twitter is of an August 13 incident and the alleged victim had refused to file a complaint after the police went to assist her following a PCR call.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a PCR call was received in Karol Bagh police station that a guard of a paying guest accommodation was involved in a quarrel and the local police rushed to the spot for necessary legal action.

''However, the caller lady refused to give a complaint. It is now learnt that she has vacated the said PG on August 14,'' she said.

''On August 16, the video of the alleged assault was uploaded on social media. Today the lady and her family were contacted again but they refused to initiate a complaint or legal action and submitted the same in writing,'' the senior police officer said.

In a statement, the DCW said its chief Swati Maliwal issued notice to the Delhi Police and directed it to file an FIR in the matter.

''The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a video clip posted on social media platform ‘Twitter’ regarding molestation with girls in a PG in Karol Bagh area of Delhi. It is alleged that the security guard of the PG, Karol Bagh molested the girls residing in the PG,'' the statement said ''A video has also been tweeted where a man can be seen grabbing and molesting a woman who is desperately trying to escape. It is also stated that when a complaint was made to the owner, no action was taken,'' the panel claimed.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has asked Delhi Police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused. The Commission has also sought the details of registration of the said PG, the statement said.

The Commission has also asked the Delhi Police to provide an action taken report latest by 4 PM on August 18.

Maliwal stated, “A disturbing incident has been reported to the Commission. An FIR must be registered immediately and the accused must be arrested. The brazenness of the act is unnerving and the strongest action needs to be taken.” PTI AMP RT RT

