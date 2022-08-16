Man held for `molesting' woman at five-star hotel

A 45-year-old sales executive from Punjab has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a five-star hotel here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly called the woman for `massage service' at the hotel where he was staying on Monday but there was a quarrel between the two over payment, said a police official.

He allegedly assaulted her and threw her out of his room, the woman alleged.

Vakola police arrested the man for alleged assault and molestation and further probe is on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)