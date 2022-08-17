Left Menu

Lightning kills 4 farm workers, injures 3 in AP village

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 17-08-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 10:38 IST
Lightning kills 4 farm workers, injures 3 in AP village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in the form of lightning, killing four farm workers and injuring three others in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police sources said the victims were working on a eucalyptus farm and had been resting in a tent in the field when lightning struck on Tuesday night.

The three injured farm workers were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment.

The incident occurred in Lingapalem village.

The bodies were removed to the government hospital in Eluru for post-mortem, the police sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022