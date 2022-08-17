S.Korea president says any talks with N.Korea should be more than show

Talks with North Korea should not be for political show but contribute to establishing peace, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday, speaking at a wide-ranging press conference to mark his first 100 days in office. Yoon repeated his willingness to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation, noting that he had called for a dialogue with Pyongyang since his campaign.

"Any dialogue between the leaders of the South and North, or negotiations between working-level officials, should not be a political show, but should contribute to establishing substantive peace on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia," he said. The comments were an apparent criticism of a series of summits involving his predecessor Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite those meetings, denuclearisation talks stalled in 2019 and North Korea has said it will not trade away its self-defence, though it has called for an end to sanctions. It has been observed preparing for a possible nuclear test, which would be it's first since 2017. Earlier on Wednesday, North Korea fired two cruise missiles from its west coast, a day after South Korea and the United States began preliminary joint drills ahead of a restart of live field training halted under Moon.

Yoon said South Korea was not in a position to guarantee the North's security if it gave up its nuclear weapons, but Seoul did not want a forced change in the status quo in the North. The North's recent missile tests and nuclear developmenthaves revived debate over whether the South should pursue its nuclear weapons. Yoon said that he was committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and working with the United States to boost its "extended deterrence" for South Korea.

"The NPT should not be abandoned and I will adhere to that until the end," he said. LABOUR STRIFE

Facing falling poll numbers and controversies over his picks for top ministers, Yoon was pressed bythe media on a range of issues including labour reform, housing shortages, and recovery from recent floods. Since Yoon came to office in May, two strikes have cost the industry more than $1.6 billion, according to labour ministry and shipbuilder estimates, although neither involved government suppression before ending.

The president said he would always allow time for dialogue and compromise before suppressing an illegal strike. Yoon called for ending discrepancies between "workers who do the same job", such as between direct hires and contract workers, without elaborating on how.

UKRAINE AID He also touted major weapons sales including a deal last month with NATO-member Poland involving more than 1,600 tanks and howitzers, and nearly 50 fighter jets.

He declined, however, to say whether his government would change its policy of not directly providing lethal aid to Ukraine. "While it's difficult to elaborate here on the issue of supplying military support, we will help the Ukrainian people recover their freedom and rebuild the destroyed national assets swiftly," Yoon said.

He said he believed that historical disputes with Japan dating back to its colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula from 1910-1945 could be overcome and that the two countries needed to cooperate more closely on supply chain and economic security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)