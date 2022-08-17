LG Sinha pays tributes to ITBP personnel killed in Amarnath accident

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tributes to the ITBP personnel who lost their lives in a bus accident near Chandanwari while returning from Amarnath yatra duty.

Attending a ceremony in Srinagar, the Lt Governor said, ''The nation will never forget their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice.'' Seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed while 32 others, including two policemen, were injured when a bus carrying them from Chandanwari to Srinagar fell into a deep gorge on Tuesday.

The mortal remains of the personnel were sent to their respective native places for their last rites with full military honours, an official spokesman said.

Among others who paid tributes to the deceased personnel were Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) R K Goyal.

