PM Modi invites ideas and inputs for Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their ideas and inputs for an upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for August 28, 2022, at 11 AM. The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message, the Prime Minister's Office stated.

Sharing MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming #MannKiBaat programme on 28th August. Write on MyGov or the NaMo App. Alternatively, record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800." In a statement on Twitter, MyGov said: "Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast."

It further stated that one can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister. The next Mann Ki Baat programme will be held on August 28.

As India continues to report over 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July said the country's fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. "Our fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports," said Prime Minister Modi in July while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation. (ANI)

