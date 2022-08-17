Elaborate measures in place for Jaisalmer's Ramdevra fair

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the authorities for the Jaisalmer's Ramdevra fair, where over 30 lakh devotees are expected to turn up from August 29 to September 7.

Ramdevra, which is located near Pokhran on the Jodhpur- Jaisalmer route, is home to the temple of folk deity Baba Ramdev. ''The fair is being organised after two years. We expect a footfall of around 30-35 lakh devotees,'' SDM Rajesh Vishnoi said.

Elaborate precautions have been taken for crowd management, he said. Zigzag lines near the temple can accommodate 8,000 people at a time, the SDM said.

Taking note of the death of three women due to a stampede outside the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district, the state government has given directions to ensure proper arrangements for the fair.

This year, additional barricading has been done looking at the possibility of an extra number of visitors.

As a large number of devotees undertake a “padyatra” to the temple from parts of Rajasthan, the threat of road accidents increases.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on August 15 directed officials to ensure the safety of pedestrians and run a special campaign against drunk driving and overspeeding.

He directed officials to mobilise mobile units of the Transport Department and set up nakas as per the requirement.

Gehlot also asked the officers to distribute radium tapes and ribbons to the pedestrians, which can be affixed to the bag or worn in the hand to avoid accidents while walking at night.

''In the districts with high traffic, action should be taken against the drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol and over-speeding,'' he said in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)