Left Menu

Cal HC grants interim bail to three arrested J'khand MLAs

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 16:44 IST
Cal HC grants interim bail to three arrested J'khand MLAs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to three Jharkhand MLAs arrested by West Bengal Police in Howrah district after nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash were seized from a car they were travelling in.

The three Congress MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari -- were arrested after their car was intercepted on NH 16 at Panchla in Howrah district on July 30 and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash were seized from the vehicle.

A division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Ananya Bandopadhyay granted interim bail to the three MLAs for three months and directed them to not leave the Kolkata municipal area during the period.

The court also directed the three MLAs to appear before the investigating officer in the case once a week and to deposit their passports.

The investigation into the case has been handed over to the state CID by the police authorities. The MLAs claimed that the money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022