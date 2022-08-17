Turkey to re-appoint ambassador to Israel -foreign minister
Turkey and Israel will mutually re-appoint ambassadors, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, marking a milestone in the two countries' efforts to normalise ties.
"Appointment of ambassadors was one of the steps for the normalisation of ties. Such a positive step came from Israel as a result of these efforts, and as Turkey, we also decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, to Tel Aviv," Cavusoglu said.
"We are beginning the process to determine who will be appointed," he added, speaking at a press conference in Ankara.
