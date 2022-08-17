Left Menu

UP: Dowry death undertrial hangs self in cell

An undertrial inmate at Shahjahanpur district jail allegedly hanged himself on Wednesday, jail officials said. Jailor of Shahjahanpur district jail Rajesh Rai said, One Sailesh Kumar Gupta who is lodged in jail since April in a case related to dowry death committed suicide.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:44 IST
UP: Dowry death undertrial hangs self in cell
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial inmate at Shahjahanpur district jail allegedly hanged himself on Wednesday, jail officials said. Jailor of Shahjahanpur district jail Rajesh Rai said, ''One Sailesh Kumar Gupta who is lodged in jail since April in a case related to dowry death committed suicide. He hanged himself with a hook in the corridor using a piece of cloth in the afternoon.'' Gupta while exiting his barrack told other inmates that he was going to the bathroom. The jail staff has handed over the body to police.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination. A probe has been ordered in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022