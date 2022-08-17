Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech, growth stocks weigh

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday with growth stocks under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, while weak results from Target weighed on the retail sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 122.46 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 34,029.55.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 24.80 points, or 0.58%, at 4,280.40, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.92 points, or 1.02%, to 12,968.63 at the opening bell.

