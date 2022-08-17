Left Menu

NATO says ready to intervene if Serbia-Kosovo stability at risk

NATO continues to monitor closely the situation on the ground. Should stability be jeopardized KFOR stands ready to intervene," he said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:46 IST
NATO says ready to intervene if Serbia-Kosovo stability at risk
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO's peacekeeping force in Kosovo is ready to intervene if stability between Serbia and Kosovo is at risk, the alliance's chief said after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on recent tensions between the western Balkans neighbours.

"While the situation on the ground has improved, it is the responsibility of all parties - particularly officials from Belgrade and Pristina - to prevent escalation again," Jens Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Vucic in Brussels.

"I call all sides to show restraint and to avoid the violence. NATO continues to monitor closely the situation on the ground. Our KFOR peacekeeping mission remains focused on its U.N. mandate. Should stability be jeopardized KFOR stands ready to intervene," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022