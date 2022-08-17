70-ft high mast national flag comes up at Trishul War Memorial in Leh

A 70-feet high mast national flag has come up at the Trishul War Memorial in Leh, the capital city of the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

The Trishul division, which was raised in October 1962 in Ladakh, has been active in Operation snow leopard and has the unique and distinct honour of having been awarded numerous Gallantry awards including four Param Vir Chakras and one Ashok Chakra.

The Trishul combat communicators at Karu Military Station were entrusted with installation of the 70-feet high mast national flag at the Trishul memorial, thus becoming part of the great historic event to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an Army's Northern command spokesman said.

The Trishul division's war memorial was built to honour and remember soldiers of the Indian Army for their sacrifice since the 1962 war.

The flag was inaugurated by Maj Gen PK Mishra, General Officer Commanding, 3 Infantry division. The solemn event was witnessed by soldiers, children and locals of Karu.

Trishul combat communicators, part of the Trishul division, themselves have a glorious history and have been awarded gallantry awards including Hav Bipul Roy, SM (P) who sacrificed his life during Galwan clashes and his name is also etched at the Trishul War Memorial along with other bravehearts of the division.

